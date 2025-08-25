Drop Site News

Nancy
6h

Tomorrow, August 26, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is voting at its biannual meeting in Minneapolis on two competing resolutions on Gaza. Resolution 18, proposed by a young DNC member, includes a provision for an arms embargo and uses the word,”genocide.” The other resolution, which is supported by the chair, is a watered down Bidenesque statement that does not call for an arms embargo.

With just part of a day to make our views known, I hope readers will use the link below to express their opposition to the genocide and Democrats’ support for it by continuing to supply Israel with weapons.

The link is:

https://democrats.org/contact-us/

Virginia D Hoyt
7h

As if life in these troubled times is not already hard, Watching your child slowly die of starvation is beyond horrible. For the sake of life in general PLEASE learn and practice mercy. Greed will painfully eridacate humane life if we don't get it under control.

