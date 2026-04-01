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catfish rushdie's avatar
catfish rushdie
4d

Thank you for bring us some joy! Shukrun, Abdel Qader. Thank you, DropSite.

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Anne Smith's avatar
Anne Smith
4d

Today is the first day I have cried since the first week of the 2024 election. And thank god, I am crying tears of joy for this small gift for a few Palestinian families. Thank you for all your reporting.

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