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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
5h

Make no mistake: The pro-Israel lobby is desperate to have wins as a deterrence to all candidates that if they don't support Israel, they will face pro-Israel cash-fueled opponents. This has been going on in our nation for decades.

It's time to put an end to a Congress bought and paid for by Israeli lobby. We need pro-American legislators, not pro-Israeli ones.

Keep shining the light on these shenanigans, Ryan!

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S Again's avatar
S Again
6h

As I recall it was a young Jew named Jesus who drove the money changers out of the temple. Seems the cleansing failed, and the same money changers have returned. Or He left, and they stayed.

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