Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Intercepted
Pyongyang and the White House Gang
0:00
-1:00:38

Pyongyang and the White House Gang

Aug 02, 2017

News from the White House this week has been like a twisted mash up of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Macbeth, Project Runway and a Mr. Bean movie. Dime-store Sopranos reject Anthony Scaramucci was fired after just 10 days as White House communications director. Reince Priebus is out as chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly is in. And with spiking tensions between the United States and North Korea, we reflect on the history of the region. Plus, The Intercept’s Naomi Klein talks to U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn about the lessons the Democratic Party could learn from Corbyn’s unexpected electoral success.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture