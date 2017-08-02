Pyongyang and the White House Gang

News from the White House this week has been like a twisted mash up of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Macbeth, Project Runway and a Mr. Bean movie. Dime-store Sopranos reject Anthony Scaramucci was fired after just 10 days as White House communications director. Reince Priebus is out as chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly is in. And with spiking tensions between the United States and North Korea, we reflect on the history of the region. Plus, The Intercept’s Naomi Klein talks to U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn about the lessons the Democratic Party could learn from Corbyn’s unexpected electoral success.



