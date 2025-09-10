Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
14m

This dispatch reads like a global indictment of impunity. From the chilling escalation in Gaza to the reckless drone incursions over Poland, and the mass arrests in France, we’re witnessing a breakdown of international norms in real time. The killing of 31 female Palestinian journalists—many in their homes—is not just a tragedy, it’s a targeted erasure of truth-tellers. These are not collateral casualties; they are deliberate silencing acts that demand accountability under international law.

Qatar’s condemnation of the Israeli strike on Doha as “barbarism” isn’t hyperbole—it’s a reflection of how far the boundaries of sovereignty and diplomacy have been breached. Meanwhile, NATO’s interception of Russian drones over Poland signals a dangerous new threshold in the Ukraine conflict, one that could easily spiral.

This isn’t just a moment for outrage—it’s a call to amplify the voices being buried, to demand transparency from our governments, and to stand in solidarity with those risking everything to report from the frontlines. Journalism is not a crime. Starvation is not strategy. And silence is not neutrality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture