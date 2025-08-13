Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Antonia Lhamo's avatar
Antonia Lhamo
1h

Thank you

you are so deeply appreciated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ruth Wilkin's avatar
Ruth Wilkin
1h

Why is the weak Guterres adding Hamas to a sexual violence black list???

Why, why, why???? All Oct 7 lies have been debunked many times. He is pandering to Israel. That is not his brief. What has happened to honesty and reality.

Sorry i fully appreciate your reporting but i couldn't read past this highly disturbing point. The UN needs a new secretary general who is genuinely independent

I will continue reading when i feel calmer

Thankyou Drop Site

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture