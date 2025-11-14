Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
4h

"President" Trump is a mass murderer, he's killing fishermen in the ocean calling them drug traffickers, they're not. To travel from Venezuela to the US in a little boat you would have to re-fuel 20 times as the trip is a 1500 mile trip, Trump is lying, he wants their oil and minerals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lulu's avatar
Lulu
5h

You guys need to investigate Israel for this human trafficking scheme and nobody should be blaming South Africa. This is disgusting in all aspects because there are sick Palestinians waiting to be transferred out of Gaza and they’re denied exit by the Nazis!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture