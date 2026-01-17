Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy's avatar
Judy
2h

So the blurry image of the protester looks like if Minecraft had RBG as a character. 😂. But thank you for sharing this important interview.

Reply
Share
dboing dboing's avatar
dboing dboing
40mEdited

Thanks, for using (hopefully) robust archiving backlinks.

personal note:

I don't like to go to X.. though. but I guess that is part of the landscape of media to consider

I will take the take home that I could further pinch my nose if feeling courageous, but I should say I have a lot of trust capital accumulated about the journalists of this outlet; I have followed how Ryan Grim articulates and shares with a satisfying amount of detail his reasoning. It could not fit with typical superficial MSM news show norms (gated loud debates of editorially chosen debating stances, making for uninforming loud emotional noise, and fake sense of objectivity, but often feeling like having wasted brain time even giving attention to that, takes a while to get that impression and thirst for something real).

Suggestion: (maybe personal preference). Since it seems some of the past programmed fog invvolved the dating of the reported as fact chunks of data or also reportred as data, damn precision is hard skill to write while having a point to make first... well "date" fudging.

Maybe it would help to add graphical timelines with visual media sharing. here as interactive or not graphics, and maybe on youtube.. I know it might be coslty. so I understand that text and audio and talking heads is the basics of internet independent media. But it would help those dimensions of communciaion as background aids to stream material (reading and video-audio streams, for the less stream friendly audience, if I am not alone that way).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture