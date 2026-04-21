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star
9h

Thank you for reporting on this. There’s not enough Western news coverage on the US’s war crimes in Latin America

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Carl Powlett
8h

A truly heartbreaking report. Not once has the US ever provided proof that they are summarily executing drug dealers on the high seas. If anything, this reporting reinforces the widespread belief that they are murdering innocents and, or, torturing survivors of their inhumane attacks. One can only hope - pray - that there is a future in which all the participants of these heinous acts will face a day of reckoning.

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