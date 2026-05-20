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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
7h

This piece exposes what Washington refuses to admit: the crisis in Cuba isn’t an accident of history — it’s the intended outcome of a blockade designed to break a society and then blame it for collapsing. The U.S. is manufacturing the conditions for intervention, leaking dubious “intelligence,” escalating sanctions that UN experts warn could cause “energy starvation,” and now dangling “aid” that conveniently advances its own destabilization strategy.

What’s happening to Cuba mirrors the pattern we’ve seen in Iran, Venezuela, and Gaza: create deprivation, call it a humanitarian crisis, then use that crisis as justification for further aggression. It’s a cycle of cruelty dressed up as policy.

The article makes clear that Cuba poses no threat to the United States. Yet the Trump administration is pushing the country toward a confrontation that would be catastrophic for Cubans and destabilizing for the entire region. When a government is willing to indict a 94‑year‑old former head of state while tightening a blockade that has doubled infant mortality and shut down surgeries for children, it’s not pursuing justice — it’s pursuing collapse.

If Americans want to understand why so much of the world views U.S. foreign policy as predatory, they need only look at Cuba: a small nation punished for refusing to surrender its sovereignty.

The question now is whether the American public will recognize this escalation for what it is — not a response to a threat, but the creation of one.

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Clint Stevens's avatar
Clint Stevens
7h

The US has been lying about and obfuscating about Cuba for just about my entire life. And US media has mostly supported the lies and assisted the obfuscations. Of course the same is true about Israel.

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