Ready to Lie

The Notorious B.I.G. famously alleged that federal agents were mad because he was flagrant. Trump also believes he has beef with the Feds, accusing Obama of tapping his phones. The Intercept’s Matthew Cole and journalist Marcy Wheeler dissect the accusations and the (curious) denials. Sam Biddle and Josh Begley explain what the CIA hacking docs published by Wikileaks say about our “smart” TVs and phones. Journalist Aura Bogado confronts Trump’s assault on undocumented immigrants. Punk band Anti-Flag performs. Plus, Trump “stars” in a scene from Goodfellas. Can he get out of Mar-a-Lago alive?



