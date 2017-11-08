Say Hello to My Little Hands

This week on Intercepted: Rep. Ro Khanna calls for a complete end to all U.S. military assistance to Saudi Arabia and the catastrophe in Yemen. The former chief prosecutor at Guantanamo, Col. Morris Davis, blasts Trump over his interference in the case of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl and the recent terror attack in New York. And as the Paradise Papers rock the world of the rich who use offshore banks and law firms, we get analysis from Nomi Prins.



