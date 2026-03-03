At least 787 people have been killed since Israel and the U.S. launched the war on Iran. President Donald Trump says the war could last more than four weeks and may involve a ground invasion. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the U.S. “knew there was going to be an Israeli action,” so the U.S. acted first. State Department urges Americans to depart Middle East. Iranian airplanes downed in Qatar. Drone attack causes minor damage at U.S. Embassy in Riyadh. Iranian strike on Manama hotel injured U.S. Defense personnel, diplomatic cable says. Khamenei’s wife dies from wounds after strike. Pakistan deploys military and issues ban on large gatherings. Israeli military issues evacuation orders as strikes intensify. Lebanese government orders Hezbollah to disarm. Palestinian Islamic Jihad says Lebanon commander killed in Israeli strike. Israeli military weighs Lebanon ground campaign to establish “buffer zone.” Gaza fuel and food supplies dwindle after Israel reimposes total siege. Israeli settlers killed two Palestinian brothers in West Bank village. UK Foreign Office funded Israeli October 7 sexual violence report. Primaries in Texas and North Carolina today. Former President Bill Clinton talks about Trump and denies misconduct in his Epstein deposition. Supreme Court blocks California law limiting parental notification on gender identity. Sen. Lindsey Graham hints Cuba could be Trump’s next target. Afghanistan-Pakistan war enters its fifth day. Ukraine says it has retaken nine settlements in Zaporizhzhia. Emmanuel Macron announces nuclear arsenal expansion. Gunmen kill at least 15 in Niger state village attacks.

NEW from Drop Site: Hakeem Jeffries to whip Democratic votes against Iran war.

Also from Drop Site: Reporting on the “double tap” bombing of Niloofar Square in Tehran. Drop Site on the Hill asks Senators about the Minab school strike, Iran war.

This is Drop Site Daily, our free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes pound Iran for a fourth day: U.S. and Israeli warplanes continued their assault on Iran Tuesday with a fresh wave of strikes, including an attack on the Iranian state broadcaster. The Israeli military also claimed it struck Iran’s presidential office and the building of the country’s Supreme National Security Council. Much of the bombing has been directed at Tehran, where scenes emerged of widespread destruction in residential areas, with collapsed buildings and debris on the streets. A double-tap strike on Niloofar square on Sunday left over 20 people dead. Read Drop Site’s coverage here.

Mass funeral for dozens of children killed in school bombing: Thousands of residents in the city of Minab held a mass funeral for schoolchildren and staff killed in the opening hours of the U.S.-Israeli strikes when a missile hit a girls’ elementary school, killing 165. Video circulating on social media showed the streets packed with mourners. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared a photo on social media of what he said were dozens of graves being dug for the schoolchildren killed in the attack. “This is how ‘rescue’ promised by Mr. Trump looks in reality,” Araghchi wrote. “From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood.”

Casualty counts: At least 787 people have been killed in Iran since the U.S.-Israeli military campaign began on Saturday, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. Over 153 counties across the country have come under attack, the Red Crescent said.

U.S.-Israeli strikes damaged 10 health facilities: At least 10 medical centers, hospitals, and emergency bases have been damaged in U.S. and Israeli attacks, including facilities in Chabahar, Hamedan, and Sarab, according to a statement by the head of Iran’s Medical Council Organization on Monday. In Tehran, Khatam al-Anbia and Gandhi hospitals were also reported damaged, the statement added. The claim was reported by HRANA, an Iranian human rights monitoring outlet that receives partial funding from the United States government, as fighting continues to expand across the country.

U.S. casualties rise: The U.S. military on Monday confirmed that a total of six U.S. servicemembers were killed in an Iranian missile attack on the Kuwaiti port of Shuaiba. The number of seriously injured U.S. soldiers more than tripled, the Pentagon reported, with 18 serious injuries, up from the 5 that were initially reported. Kuwaiti officials also announced two deaths from the attacks, both members of the Kuwaiti navy.

Drone attack targets U.S. embassy in Riyadh: Iran’s retaliatory strikes have continued, with two drones striking the U.S. embassy in Riyadh on Monday, causing a limited fire and minor material damage, a Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson said. Following the incident, the United States Mission to Saudi Arabia issued a “shelter in place” order for Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran and restricted non-essential travel to military installations.

U.S. State Department urges Americans to depart Middle East: The State Department issued an urgent advisory on Monday telling American citizens in more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries to “DEPART NOW” via available commercial transportation due to “serious safety risks.” The list included countries whose airports have been shut down because of the war. Its travel advisory lists Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen as potentially unsafe locations.

War could last more than four weeks and may involve a ground invasion, Trump says: After conflicting comments over the weekend, President Trump said at a Monday press conference that the war could last “4 to 5 weeks” (or longer), saying operations were “substantially ahead” of schedule. “We have the capability to go far longer than that,” he said. “We’ll do it. Whatever it takes.” In a separate set of comments, Trump told reporters from the New York Post that he doesn’t “have ‘the yips’ with respect to boots on the ground,” and may launch a ground invasion “if it’s necessary.” As of Monday, Trump is also claiming he made the final decision to strike Iran after he saw new intelligence that showed Iran resuming nuclear enrichment at a “totally different site.” Trump previewed escalating attacks in an interview with CNN on Monday, saying, “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.”

Hegseth discusses war plans: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said during a Pentagon press briefing Monday that there are currently no American troops inside Iran, but declined to rule out a future ground invasion. He added that the U.S. would go “as far as we need to go” to ensure Iran’s conventional and nuclear military capabilities are “completely neutralized.” He insisted that the war “is not Iraq” and would not be “endless.” He also said that the U.S. military would operate under “no stupid rules of engagement” during the war, that it would not engage in “nation-building,” and that this war would not be “politically correct.”

Rubio says the U.S. “knew there was going to be an Israeli action,” so the U.S. acted first: During his remarks to the press after a classified briefing to Congress, Secretary of State Marco Rubio answered the question of “why now” by saying the administration “knew that there was going to be an Israeli action,” which “would precipitate an attack against American forces.” He argued the U.S. would have crossed some terminal threshold concerning Iran’s nuclearization “in about a year or a year and a half.” After that, he claimed, no one would have been able to stop a nuclear Iran.

UAE reports the interception of additional Iranian missiles: On Monday evening, the UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defenses were “currently dealing with a barrage of ballistic missiles coming from Iran.” It claimed that it detected 174 ballistic missiles, 161 of which were intercepted and 13 of which were impacted at sea, during this weekend’s attacks. It also reported intercepting all 8 detected cruise missiles within its airspace, and 645 of 689 UAVs, with 44 drones impacting within state territory.

IRGC adviser says Strait of Hormuz “closed,” insurers drop coverage for ships in region: Ebrahim Jabari, an adviser to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz is “closed,” and warned that Iran would “set any ship who wants to pass [through the Strait] on fire.” Jabari also suggested that Iran will strike regional pipelines to prevent oil exports. The closure of the Strait has already had profound effects on the global energy sector and on the shipping industry. According to a report from the Guardian, leading marine insurers, including Gard, Skuld, NorthStandard, the London P&I Club, and the American Club, have cancelled war insurance coverage for vessels operating in the Gulf and adjacent waters effective March 5. In response, freight rates have surged, with container rates from Shanghai to Dubai more than doubling and major carriers such as Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and CMA CGM diverting ships away from the region.

Iranian airplanes downed in Qatar: Qatar’s Defense Ministry said Monday that its air force shot down two Iranian Su-24 aircraft after they entered Qatari airspace, adding that its air defenses also intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones, all of which were destroyed before reaching their intended targets. Qatar’s media office said the country’s Patriot interceptor missile inventory “has not been depleted,” contrary to a Bloomberg report that suggested supplies could last only four more days. Separately, Tucker Carlson claimed that officials in Qatar and Saudi Arabia arrested Mossad agents “planning on committing bombings” on Sunday evening, but Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Tuesday that there is currently no information about the presence of cells affiliated with Israel’s Mossad inside the country.

Iranian strike on Manama hotel injured U.S. Defense personnel, diplomatic cable says: Two U.S. Defense Department personnel were injured in an Iranian drone strike on the Crowne Plaza hotel in Manama, Bahrain, according to a State Department cable, according to The Washington Post. Drop Site reported this weekend, citing Iranian officials, that some Gulf hotels were being used to house U.S. or Israeli personnel and intelligence operations. That piece is available here.

Iraqi Shia militant group launches attacks on U.S. bases: On Monday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it had carried out 28 operations targeting United States bases in Iraq and elsewhere in the region. The statement from the group reported that they had launched dozens of rockets and drones against what they described as “enemy bases.”

United Arab Emirates and Qatar seek a diplomatic off-ramp: The United Arab Emirates and Qatar are privately urging allies to press President Donald Trump to find a diplomatic off-ramp in the ongoing conflict with Iran, seeking to keep U.S. military operations short and to prevent broader escalation, Bloomberg reported Monday. Both governments are reportedly engaging European leaders in pursuit of a swift diplomatic resolution.

Erdoğan urges urgent containment of regional conflict: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned on Monday that unless decisive action is taken to stop the expanding conflict in the region, there could be “serious consequences for regional and global security,” and insisted that “the fire must be extinguished before it grows any more.” Erdoğan’s remarks, delivered at a Ramadan event in Ankara, criticized U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran as “clear” violations of international law.

Masoud Pezeshkian visits key ministries amid wartime crisis: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Iran’s Oil, Industry, Health, and Agriculture ministries, issuing orders to maintain the country’s fuel supplies, stabilize the distribution of food and essential goods, and ensure uninterrupted medical care for those wounded in U.S. and Israeli attacks.

Pedro Sánchez condemns U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and blocks base access: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez rejected the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation against Iran as a “unilateral” and “dangerous escalation” that violates international law and the United Nations Charter, and urged an end to the “spiral of violence.” Madrid also announced that it would refuse to allow the United States to use the jointly operated bases at Rota and Morón for strikes on Iran, with reports that at least 15 U.S. aircraft have since relocated elsewhere in Europe. Sánchez also condemned Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Gulf states as “illegal and indiscriminate,” a sentiment echoed by his foreign minister. Spain becomes the first major EU country to explicitly criticize the U.S.-Israeli operations.

Pakistan deploys military and issues ban on large gatherings: Pakistan has deployed troops to the Gilgit-Baltistan region and imposed a nationwide ban on large gatherings, according to Reuters, after protests over U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran left at least 35 people dead. Authorities imposed a three-day curfew in Gilgit and Skardu and tightened security around U.S. missions in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Shi’ite leaders in the country have announced funeral processions for the deceased and have called for further demonstrations.

President Donald Trump spoke with Iraqi Kurdish leaders: On Sunday, President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Iraqi Kurdish leaders Masoud Barzani and Bafel Talabani to discuss the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, a day after authorizing the Saturday bombing campaign, according to Axios. Kurdish forces control strategic territory along the Iran-Iraq border and maintain ties to Iran’s Kurdish minority. Axios also reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had lobbied for months for Kurdish involvement in the conflict, and that he views them as a possible ground force that could complement the U.S.-Israeli air campaign.