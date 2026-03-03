Drop Site News

Mehrdad
11h

The baby killer of Middle East is back at work as they have not murdered enough kids in Gaza. I have always found it interesting and ironic that we often label them (Muslims in Middle East) as savages, barbaric and uncivilized. Yet the history documents slavery, genocide of Native Americans, mass killing in Vietnam, Holocaust in Europe by a Christian nation, genocide in Gaza and one common denominator in all of those is the White race.

Jon Notabot
9h

"UK Foreign Office funded Israeli October 7 sexual violence report: The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office quietly provided £90,000—covering 75 percent of the budget—for Israeli organization **Dinah Project’s** report that described sexual violence on October 7 as “systematic” and “premeditated,” according to Novara Media’s Rivkah Brown. **That characterization has not been substantiated by investigations from the United Nations or Amnesty International, and Israeli officials reportedly called the document “a significant public diplomacy tool” as state agencies coordinated a global campaign to promote it.** Drop Site News previously reported that the Dinah Project report was, primarily, an 80-page case for lowering evidentiary standards required to prosecute Hamas for war crimes."

