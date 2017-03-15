Snowden vs. Trump

This week, Intercepted is live from the SXSW Festival in Austin. Edward Snowden joins us via video feed from Moscow. He discusses Trump’s allegations of Obama’s wiretapping, analyzes some of the CIA’s hacking capabilities, and blasts critics who accuse him of being a Russian agent. And we talk to Libyan-American hip hop artist Kayem, who was forced to keep a low profile the past several years after multiple detentions and visits from the FBI. He shares some verses with Intercepted.



