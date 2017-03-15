Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Intercepted
Snowden vs. Trump
0:00
-54:39

Snowden vs. Trump

Mar 15, 2017

This week, Intercepted is live from the SXSW Festival in Austin. Edward Snowden joins us via video feed from Moscow. He discusses Trump’s allegations of Obama’s wiretapping, analyzes some of the CIA’s hacking capabilities, and blasts critics who accuse him of being a Russian agent. And we talk to Libyan-American hip hop artist Kayem, who was forced to keep a low profile the past several years after multiple detentions and visits from the FBI. He shares some verses with Intercepted.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture