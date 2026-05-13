Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
1h

It’s striking how quickly governments mobilize when an Emirati‑owned tanker is taken, compared to their silence when the same region’s civilians are bombed, blockaded, or starved. Piracy is a crime, but so is the global system that treats some lives as negotiable and others as urgent diplomatic priorities. The hierarchy of concern is the real story here.

Reply
Share
huey's avatar
huey
1h

Somali pirates, another tightening on the spigot of oil. Another part of the Trump, Netanyahu fiasco

that exposes the blind arrogance and stupidity of our wonderful president.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture