George Leone
7h

This piece shows how “precision” warfare collapses the moment accountability disappears. If a well-known clan elder who met regularly with Puntland officials can be incinerated on a public road based on opaque intelligence, then the problem isn’t just a single bad strike—it’s a system that treats Somali lives as expendable. Transparency, due process, and reparations shouldn’t be radical demands.

Tex237
5h

After the Vietnam debacle, research was conducted on the effect of the US air bombardment on the war. It turned out that air bombardment was a huge factor in increasing support for the North Vietnamese in the war against the US and the South Vietnamese government, I.E., air strikes are counterproductive. Perhaps the US Air Force command should revisit that old study.

