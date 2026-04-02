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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
3d

What a demented morally deprived society the jewish dyspora be in Israel and beyond. Hopefully their days are numbered unless sanity emerges from this pile of stench called zionism.

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George Leone's avatar
George Leone
3d

Southern Lebanon is being emptied in real time.

Villages bombed. Homes demolished. Civilians cut off from food, medicine, and escape. And now—open talk of blocking entire populations from ever returning.

This isn’t “security.” It’s forced removal.

Reporting from Drop Site News shows a pattern: displace, destroy, deny return. That has a name—ethnic cleansing.

Even more disturbing, communities are being pressured along sectarian lines to exclude displaced Shia families, turning survival into division.

Meanwhile, the institutions meant to protect civilians? Gone. The army withdrawn. Peacekeepers restricted. Aid delayed.

People are trapped—and the world is silent.

If this doesn’t trigger outrage, then what does?

Because what’s happening isn’t hidden.

It’s being carried out in the open.

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