WATCH: A Farmer’s Fight and the Ongoing Siege of Southern Lebanon

Lebanon is preparing to propose a U.S.-backed plan to disarm Hezbollah by the end of August as Washington pushes Beirut to place all weapons under state authority. Israeli officials have tied a possible withdrawal from their occupying positions on Lebanese territory to the initiative, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar have pledged investment in a southern Lebanon economic zone aimed at rebuilding war-damaged areas.

Residents of southern Lebanese villages say their opposition to the plan to disarm Hezbollah stems from the Lebanese government’s failure to respond to over 3,000 Israeli ceasefire violations since November 2024. These include drone strikes, airstrikes, sniper fire, and the ongoing occupation of Lebanese territory. Villages under the Israeli hilltop positions face near-daily attacks.

The southern Lebanese town of Kfarchouba was heavily bombarded and occupied by Israeli forces until late last year. The mosque, school, and the Kfarchouba town square were reduced to rubble, along with roughly 120 homes.

Residents are living in what remains of the town and are under constant surveillance and targeting from the nearby Israeli troops—exposed to attacks despite the declared ceasefire. One man said he was shot at while repairing his rooftop water tank. Another described how her brother was killed by a drone strike while tending to his chicken farm.

Farmer Ismael Nasser’s defiance of an Israeli bulldozer in June 2023 went viral. Nasser told Drop Site that after October 8, 2023, when support for Palestine began from Lebanon, his home was the first to be bombed.

Journalist Jeremy Loffredo reports for Drop Site News.

