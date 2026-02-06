Drop Site News

George Leone
4h

This catastrophe in Sudan is not just the result of internal warlords—it is also the predictable outcome of global neglect and cynical foreign policy. The U.S. and EU routinely claim humanitarian leadership while pouring vast resources into conflicts that serve strategic interests, yet Sudan’s 12 million displaced and famine-level hunger barely register beyond occasional statements of “concern.” The UN continues issuing warnings and emergency appeals that are chronically underfunded, while bureaucratic inertia leaves families like Abu Bakr Muhammad’s and Fatima Ahmed’s to literally starve waiting for assistance that never arrives.

Gulf states also bear serious scrutiny. Regional powers have long been accused by analysts and investigators of fueling Sudan’s instability through financial and political backing of rival factions, treating the country as a battleground for influence while civilians pay the price. Meanwhile, Western governments that maintain close security and economic relationships with those same states rarely apply meaningful pressure.

What is happening in El-Obeid is not simply a tragedy—it is a policy failure across multiple power centers. When hospitals collapse from fuel shortages, when children die from preventable disease in displacement camps, and when supply routes for over a million people hang by a thread, that reflects deliberate global priorities. Sudan is being allowed to implode because it offers little geopolitical return on investment. Reporting like this is crucial because it exposes not only the brutality of the RSF and SAF, but the international system that enables mass suffering through indifference, selective outrage, and chronic underfunding.

Amrita B
6m

Thank you for giving us a window on the world (even if it is a painful view)-- not just on the frailties and frivolities of US media favorites.

