Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
12m

Excellent work Murtaza, Ryan, and Waqas. This puts the lie to the long-standing claim of the United States (and the EU) that they believe in promoting democracy and open societies across the world. That's hogwash.

The Biden administration engineered the removal of Pakistan's greatest leader -- committed to ethics, transparency, and independence from the West and from its own military -- because he was not subservient enough to line up behind our misbegotten war in Ukraine, or to serve our interests at the expense of serving the needs of Pakistan's population.

Our leaders, as well as the European leaders, prefer a corrupt government in Pakistan (and elsewhere) because we can do "business" with them. Shame on us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture