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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
4h

Thank you for this story. It's replicated many times over by the odious Israelis. How the racist jews of Israel cannot throw off their brainwashing shows how stunted they are. My Jewish friends here are not like that, but in Israel, 99.99% are thoroughly ruined from birth. People should know the greater

-Israel goal eliminates not just Palestinians, but anyone else who is not jewish. ANYONE WHO SUPPORTS ISRAEL HAS IS A MONSTER.

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Bruno Blanco's avatar
Bruno Blanco
3h

Another one of these "buffer" zones that they use to steal land. The Greater Israel project is a menace and MUST be stopped...

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