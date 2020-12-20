The CIA’s Afghan Death Squads

InterceptedThe CIA’s Afghan Death Squads1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -22:17-22:17Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The CIA’s Afghan Death SquadsDec 20, 2020ShareA U.S.-backed militia that kills children may be America’s exit strategy from its longest war reported by journalist Andrew Quilty. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksInterceptedFearless reporting and incisive commentary discussing the crucial issues of our time: national security, civil liberties, foreign policy, and criminal justice.Fearless reporting and incisive commentary discussing the crucial issues of our time: national security, civil liberties, foreign policy, and criminal justice.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesUnderstanding Israel’s “System of Domination”Jul 3, 2024The Night That Won’t End in GazaJun 26, 2024War Clouds Over Lebanon as Hezbollah and Israel ClashJun 19, 2024Medical Aid Worker Describes the Bloody Aftermath of Israel’s Hostage RescueJun 13, 2024Rafah Clash Exposes Roots of Egypt and Israel TensionJun 5, 2024Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin on Disrupting the U.S. War MachineMay 15, 2024“A New Sense of World-Building”: Inside the Student Movement for GazaMay 8, 2024Judith Butler Will Not Co-Sign Israel’s Alibi for GenocideMay 1, 2024