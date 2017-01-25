The Clock Strikes Thirteen, Donald Trump is President

The clock struck thirteen on January 20, Donald Trump is the president of the United States and episode one of Intercepted is here. Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald and editor-in-chief Betsy Reed join Jeremy Scahill for a discussion on the crazy apocalyptic present. They break down Trump’s attacks on the media, that insane speech he gave at the CIA and the state of the Democratic party. Naomi Klein sends in a dispatch from the Women’s March on Washington. Jeremy goes deep into the secretive world of Seymour Hersh’s kitchen, and shoots the shit with the legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist about why he calls Trump a “circuit breaker." And we hear a spoken word performance from hip-hop artist Immortal Technique.



