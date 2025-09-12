Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eileen Gibson's avatar
Eileen Gibson
9h

A grave war crime. I pray that he survives till his freedom. The world has let him down, like all the others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paola's avatar
Paola
8h

Physicians in the US should be publicizing what is happening to him and has happened to so many physicians at the hands of Israeli torture, imprisonment and murder.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture