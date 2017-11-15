The Distraction in Chief

This week on Intercepted: Rami Khouri breaks down the Saudi agenda in the Middle East, its destruction of Yemen and the bizarre case of the exiled Lebanese prime minister. Aram Roston of Buzzfeed, Spencer Ackerman of the Daily Beast, and The Intercept’s Matthew Cole join Jeremy for a discussion on the mysterious death of a Green Beret in Mali and why the CIA and US military are quite content with the Trump presidency. Wikileaks slid into Donald Trump Jr.’s DMs. Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald analyzes what the messages say and how the media covered the story. And we talk to two newly elected Democrats in Virginia: Lee Carter and Elizabeth Guzman. Donald Trump stars in American Beauty.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.