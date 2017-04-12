The Emperor’s New Cruise Missiles

Nothing brings warmongers, hawks and elites from both parties closer than a cruise missile strike. This week’s Intercepted will piss off Assad supporters and the Democrats and Republicans fawning over Trump’s newest war. Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich questions the official story on the chemical weapons attack. Murtaza Hussain on what Assad gains by using chemical weapons. And, Maher Arar is a Syrian-born Canadian engineer who was kidnapped at JFK airport by US operatives after 9/11 and rendered to Syria and tortured by Assad’s agents. Arar says he opposes Assad and US intervention. All that and a bucket of media stupidity to celebrate beautiful missiles.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.