The Haspel Ultimatum

Ralph Nader analyzes the state of the Democratic Party, the DNC lawsuit against Russia, and lays out the John Bolton threat. Whistleblower and Senate candidate Chelsea Manning talks about prison, comparisons to Edward Snowden, and her campaign. And artist Ricardo Cortés ("Go the Fuck to Sleep") talks about the secret history of the coca and cola in your Coke, his post-9/11 coloring book about xenophobia, and his latest work, “Sea Creatures from the Sky,” a children’s book about otherness.



