President Trump said when it comes to health insurance, he would cover everyone. He lied. Meanwhile the Crown Prince of America, Jared Kushner, and Mohammed Bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, play house with foreign policy. This week: Al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan fills in for Jeremy Scahill. Intercept reporter Murtaza Hussain and journalist Rula Jebreal discuss the global consequences of the House of Trump’s meddling in the Middle East. Historian Tom Holland joins Mehdi for a debate on the role of Islam within the Islamic State. Plus, actor Bill Camp reprises his role as the “SIGINT Philosopher.”



