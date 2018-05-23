The Killing Machine

Journalist Allan Nairn analyzes Trump's rise to power, the agenda of the extremist Republican Party, and dissects the latest on the Trump/Russia investigation. Author and retired psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Kaye discusses the U.S. Army Field Manual and its Appendix M. This document is the current U.S. policy on the treatment of foreign detainees. Kaye explains why some of its currently “approved” tactics are torture. Syrian journalist Marwan Hisham and artist Molly Crabapple discuss their new book, "Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War." Plus, the bizarre and frightening story of how the CIA created a shellfish toxin dart gun.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.