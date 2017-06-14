Drop Site News

The Trump Mixtape — Dante’s Inferno meets Disco Inferno
The Trump Mixtape — Dante’s Inferno meets Disco Inferno

Jun 14, 2017

Donald Trump has a great affinity for strongmen and for unquestioned loyalty of those who work for him. This week on Intercepted: Trump’s besties in Saudi Arabia convinced him that Qatar is the premiere Arab nation sponsoring terrorism. Amnesty International’s Sherine Tadros and al Jazeera’s Mehdi Hasan analyze the hypocrisy-laden, bizarre crisis. Jeremy discusses the prosecution of an alleged NSA leaker. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes talks Russia, Trump, the media and his new book A Colony in a Nation. DJ Spooky imagines a Trump-inspired mash-up of Dante’s Inferno and Disco Inferno.

