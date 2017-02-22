The Undisciplined Authoritarian

New York Times investigative reporter James Risen breaks down Trump’s declaration that journalists are the enemy and analyzes Trump’s royal court. ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio and former New England Patriots star Donté Stallworth talk about the war on the transgender community and the rising resistance of pro athletes. Sam Biddle exposes the Trump-connected firm that helped the NSA spy on the world and actor Wallace Shawn stars as an NSA operative who is worried about adversaries spying on his luncheons. Plus music from Anohni.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.