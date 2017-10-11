The White Stuff

Trump sent Mike Pence on a mission to protest black protesters at an NFL game. Acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates talks about Trump, Obama, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, the NFL and much more. Mehrsa Baradaran breaks down the roots of economic apartheid in the US, the ongoing impact of slavery on black communities and offers a provocative history of black banks. And the lead singer of Mashrou Leila, Hamed Sinno, talks about being queer and Arab in the Middle East and Trump’s America.



