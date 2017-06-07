The Woman Democrats Love to Hate

The Green Party’s Jill Stein has been widely attacked by Democrats simply for running for president. Some blame her for Hillary Clinton’s loss. This week, Stein strikes back at her critics and reveals the story behind the infamous Moscow dinner where she was seated with Vladimir Putin and Gen. Michael Flynn. The Intercept’s DC bureau chief Ryan Grim digs into the contents of a newly published top secret NSA document outlining alleged Russian cyberattacks against software companies that service U.S. elections. And singer-songwriter Damien Jurado performs.



