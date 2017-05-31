There's Something About Jared

This week, the scandal spotlight shines on Trump’s influential (and strangely quiet) son-in-law. We talk to national security correspondent Spencer Ackerman of The Daily Beast about Jared Kushner’s alleged meetings with Russian officials to establish back channel communications. Organizer and scholar Mariame Kaba offers a people’s history of prisons in the US and the politicians—both Democrats and Republicans—who have made them what they are today. And we hear an incredible rendition of “The Partisan” from composers and musicians Leo Heiblum of Mexico and Tenzin Choegyal of Tibet.



