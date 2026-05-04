Thursday at 9 PM EST, join Watermelon Pictures and Drop Site News for a special screening of PISTACHIO WARS, followed by a live Q&A with directors Yasha Levine and Rowan Wernham, moderated by Drop Site News Publisher Nika Soon-Shiong.

In Pistachio Wars, a journalist follows a trickle of information upstream, leading to revelations that billionaire California pistachio magnates Stewart and Lynda Resnick, owners of The Wonderful Company, use their influence to drive a hardline U.S. foreign policy against Iran. The movie charges that this serves to protect the market monopoly of their pistachio empire.

The film links the couple to funding hawkish think tanks like the Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP) that advocate for policies that “kill” all diplomatic efforts.

We are offering paid subscribers advance priority registration to the screening – because spots will fill up fast!