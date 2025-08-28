Drop Site News

F. Haynes
Robert Inlakesh reports-->>Here Is Why The Israeli Occupation of Gaza Won't Work!

+ Aug. 2025–>> “occupy Gaza”–>> “Logistically, this plan makes no sense for an already overburdened Zionist military force that does not want to fight in the Gaza Strip at all anymore. They’ll need an absolute minimum of 200,000 soldiers just to occupy Gaza City, a plan that, according to Israeli military analysts will take between 2 to 5 years to properly complete.”

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/here-is-why-the-israeli-occupation-of-gaza-won-t-work

"...This is also why they have no battle footage despite having fought for 22 months, because they only engage in armed clashes on the ground when they are being attacked by the Palestinian armed groups. There is no real army, it's a glorified police force that was built to bully teenagers, with a sophisticated intelligence apparatus and air force behind it..."

Collectively the international community have let the Palestinian people down and caused this to begin so many decades ago.

Keep battling your govts on this! Financial sanctions on Israel, kick out Israeli ambassadors, no travel visa holidays for Zionists to have a break from carrying out a genocide in your country. If they do holiday in your country make it very bloody uncomfortable. Join protests and support your local Palestinian communities that are in the diaspora.

