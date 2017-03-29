Trump Declares War on the Planet

Donald Trump officially rejects climate change and unofficially declares war on planet Earth. Naomi Klein takes us on a terrifying journey into Trump’s real life version of The Purge. Boots Riley of The Coup discusses Trump and hip hop and performs. Murtaza Hussain talks about the US bombings in Iraq and Syria that have killed 1,000 civilians in one month. And, we talk to the developer of an app that tracks US drone strikes that Apple has censored 13 times.



