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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
1h

Thank you, Jeremy. Your outstanding analysis and honest perspective is extremely valuable in these fraught times.

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huey's avatar
huey
1hEdited

Jeremy I said to myself yesterday when Trump extended the ceasefire he blinked first. A big one for the good guys. Now he's trying to cover his ass with lies.

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