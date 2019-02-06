Trump Headlines a Benefit Concert for Imperialism

Donald Trump received big bipartisan applause at his State of the Union.

Vijay Prashad discusses the state of imperialism in the world, the battle for Venezuela, India’s upcoming election, and the history of U.S. dirty operations across the globe.

As right-wing media and politicians have gone berserk over the FBI raid on the home of Trump crony, Roger Stone, whistleblower Reality Winner remains behind bars. The Intercept’s Peter Maass discusses the hypocrisy surrounding the two cases and we hear excerpts from the recent play, “Is This A Room: Reality Winner Verbatim Transcription,” created by Tina Satter. The play is based entirely on the verbatim transcript of the FBI interrogation of Winner the day she was arrested.

Plus, a sneak peak at the new film Donald Trump’s Day Off.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.