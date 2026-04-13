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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
6h

“We, of course, support this firm position, and we are in constant coordination with the United States,” Netanyahu said, according to AFP. Axios’s Barak Ravid reported that Netanyahu told his cabinet that “[JD Vance] called me from his plane on his way back from Islamabad. He reported to me in detail, as this administration does every day, about the development of the negotiations."

Three words which no longer carry any meaning, thanks to Israel, the US, and every silently complicit power in the world:

1) "ceasefire"

2) "negotiations"

3) "genocide"

We are being conditioned at a pace and depth incomprehensible.

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Rich's avatar
Rich
6h

Israel is continuing the genocide in Palestine and has extended it to Lebanon. The world really needs to step up now and bring this to an end. If politicians will not, then civil society must: Boycott, Divest, Sanction.

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