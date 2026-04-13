U.S.-Iran talks in Pakistan fail to produce a deal. U.S. announces blockades of Strait of Hormuz, Iranian ports. Three oil supertankers cross Hormuz. U.S. military members have a crisis of conscience. President Donald Trump attacks Pope Leo XIV as “weak.” Israeli tank rams UNIFIL vehicles twice in southern Lebanon. Israel escalates double-tap strikes on rescue crews in Lebanon, killing Red Cross paramedic. Israel and Lebanon agree to meet Tuesday for direct peace talks. Attacks on Gaza continue over the weekend. Settlers kill unarmed Palestinian near Ramallah. Trump says gas prices might not drop before midterms. Rep. Eric Swalwell drops California governor bid after sexual misconduct allegations. J Street now supports ending aid to Israel. Trump administration detains hundreds of DACA recipients, fires two judges who refused to deport pro-Palestinian students. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán defeated after 16 years in historic upset. Keiko Fujimori leads Peru presidential vote. U.S. military kills five people in strikes on two vessels in Eastern Pacific. Nigerian military airstrike kills at least 200 civilians. Libya’s rival governments approve first unified budget in over a decade. Senior RSF commander defects to Sudanese army. Gunmen kill Hazara Shia civilians in western Afghanistan. Three Pakistani coast guards killed in Baluch separatist attack. At least 30 killed during a stampede in Haiti. Cuba’s president discusses blockade.

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Peter Magyar, leader of Hungary’s Tisza party, after defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Photo by Ferenc ISZA / AFP via Getty Images.

Ceasefire updates

U.S.-Iran talks in Pakistan fail to produce a deal: Negotiations in Islamabad—attended by Vice President JD Vance, Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and a technical team on the U.S. side—ran for 21 hours from Saturday into Sunday. When Vance emerged from the negotiations on Sunday, he said that the United States had presented Iran with its “final and best offer,” framing the impasse around nuclear specifically—a framing Iran rejected. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who helped lead the Iranian delegation, Iran and the U.S. were “inches away” from an “Islamabad MoU” following “intensive talks at highest level in 47 years,” but the talks fell through because of U.S. “maximalism, shifting goalposts and blockade.” Araghchi added, “Zero lessons earned. Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity.” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the two sides had “reached understandings on a number of issues,” but had failed to resolve disagreements on “two to three major points.” Washington reportedly proposed early in the negotiation for joint administration of the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Financial Times, which the Iranian delegation rejected. Vance said the core U.S. demand is a firm, long-term commitment from Iran not to pursue a nuclear weapon or the capability to rapidly build one, claiming Iran’s previous enrichment facilities have been destroyed and that the remaining obstacle is political will rather than capability. He said the U.S. was “flexible” and negotiated in good faith that Iran “chose not to accept.” No date or location has yet been set for another round of negotiations, but Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday that Islamabad would “continue the necessary efforts” to come to an agreement.

U.S. announces blockades of Strait of Hormuz, Iranian ports: President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the U.S. will begin blockading all ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, ordering the U.S. Navy to interdict vessels and warning that any ship paying Iranian transit fees will be stopped: “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage.” Trump said Iran “knowingly failed” to keep the Strait open and may have placed mines, and declared the U.S. will “begin destroying the mines,” adding that “any Iranian who fires at us… will be BLOWN TO HELL.” U.S. Central Command announced Sunday that it would begin a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman at 10 a.m. ET on Monday. In response, Iran’s speaker of parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who helped lead the talks for Iran posted online: “Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called ‘blockade’, Soon you’ll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.”

Netanyahu, in “close coordination” with U.S., supports naval blockade: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel supports Washington’s decision to impose a naval blockade on Iran. “We, of course, support this firm position, and we are in constant coordination with the United States,” Netanyahu said, according to AFP. Axios’s Barak Ravid reported that Netanyahu told his cabinet that “[JD Vance] called me from his plane on his way back from Islamabad. He reported to me in detail, as this administration does every day, about the development of the negotiations.”

U.S. says warships transited Hormuz, Iran disagrees: Iran disputed CENTCOM claims that two Navy destroyers—the USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy—had successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz. The ships did not appear on VesselFinder, Kpler, or MarineTraffic. Iranian state media described the attempt as “a very high-risk operation…basically to take a ‘souvenir photo,’” and “strongly denied” that any U.S. military ships had made the transit.

Three supertankers cross Hormuz: Two Chinese supertankers and one Greek vessel crossed the Strait of Hormuz carrying a combined 6 million barrels of oil Friday—the largest single day of oil exits through the strait since the war brought traffic to a near-halt six weeks ago, Bloomberg reported. The Chinese vessels Cospearl Lake and He Rong Hai loaded their crude in Saudi Arabia and Iraq, respectively, while the Greek tanker Serifos loaded in Saudi Arabia and was bound for Malacca, Malaysia.

Thousands of crew members still stuck on tankers: Thousands of crew members stuck on vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz are running short on basics, according to Milind Kandalgaonkar, general secretary of the National Union of Seafarers of India. “Many of these seafarers are reportedly facing acute shortages of food, potable water, and essential medical supplies,” Kandalgaonkar wrote a letter to India’s national shipping board, according to AP, where he highlighted the plight of nearly 20,000 Indian crew members stranded in the region.

U.S. military members have a crisis of conscience: The U.S. military is facing a significant and accelerating retention crisis driven by the Iran war, NPR reports, with the GI Rights Hotline—which was set up to inform service members of their options for military discharge—reporting more than 80 new clients in March alone, nearly twice its average annual caseload. An Army career counselor told NPR that retention is “crumbling fast,” with service members retiring early, declining to reenlist, and in some cases breaking contracts outright; the counselor also noted that 2025 saw nearly double the number of early retirees compared to 2024. One counselor said nearly all his callers cite the bombing of an elementary girls’ school in Iran on the first day of the war, which killed at least 165 school children and was later reported by multiple news outlets as a U.S. missile attack. “It comes up almost always. It’s like, ‘I can’t be a part of something that’s doing that,’” the counselor told NPR.

Trump attacks Pope Leo XIV as “weak” after pontiff condemns Iran war as immoral: Pope Leo XIV issued a sharp rebuke of what he called “a delusion of omnipotence that’s becoming increasingly unpredictable and aggressive,” saying “those who pray don’t threaten death” and calling for an end to “the idolatry of self and money” and “the display of power.” Cardinal Robert McElroy also rebuked the U.S.-led war against Iran on Sunday, saying “we are in the midst of an immoral war” entered “not out of necessity but rather choice” and that negotiation was abandoned before it was exhausted. President Donald Trump responded by attacking the pontiff on Truth Social, calling Pope Leo XIV “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” and told reporters he does not think the pope “is doing a very good job,” falsely claiming the pope had said “it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon.” “I am not a fan of Pope Leo,” Trump said.

Iran says part of Lavan refinery to restart within 10 days: The chief executive of Iran’s National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company told SNN TV, an official news agency, on Sunday that part of the Lavan refinery—struck after the ceasefire took effect—will be brought back online within approximately 10 days. The executive also said that most damaged refining and distribution facilities are expected to return to 70-80% of pre-war capacity within one to two months, with full restoration to pre-strike levels to follow.

Saudi Arabia reopens East-West Pipeline: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy announced Sunday that full pumping capacity has been restored on the East-West Pipeline—the kingdom’s primary oil export route bypassing the Strait of Hormuz—returning throughput to approximately 7 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia also said production of 300,000 barrels a day had been restored at the Manifa offshore field. Repair work at the Khurais facility, also struck during the war, remains ongoing, according to the Ministry’s announcement.

Updated Iranian casualty information: The head of Iran’s Forensic Medicine Organization said the bodies of 3,375 victims of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran have been identified, according to Fars news. 2,875 of the bodies are male and 496 female.

China sent a delegation to Islamabad to support mediation: A Chinese delegation was present in Islamabad to assist Pakistani mediation in Iran-U.S. negotiations, with Beijing potentially offering guarantees if the two sides reach an agreement, according to a Pakistani foreign ministry source cited by The New Arab. The development follows New York Times reporting that China played a last-minute role in persuading Iran to accept the original ceasefire, though Chinese officials have not confirmed involvement. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said only that Beijing would “maintain communication with all parties and continue working toward de-escalation.”

UN says Iran war could drive over 32 million into poverty: More than 32 million people around the world could be plunged into poverty by the economic fallout from the Iran war, according to a new report by the United Nations Development Program, with developing countries expected to be hit hardest. The report said the world was facing a “triple shock” involving energy, food, and weaker economic growth.

Lebanon

Casualty count: The death toll from Israel’s assault on Lebanon has risen to at least 2,055—with 6,588 wounded—since March 2, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. That figure includes more than 165 children.

Continuing Israeli attacks: At least five people were killed in Israeli attacks on Monday on the towns of Bazouriyeh, Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, Sir El Gharbiyeh, and Choukine, according to the National News Agency (NNA). An Israeli strike on Qana on Sunday killed five people, including three women, and wounded 25 others. NNA said the raid targeted “homes and infrastructure.” Israel struck around 30 locations across southern Lebanon and the West Bekaa on Sunday alone. On Sunday, Israel also cut off all main roads leading to the besieged city of Bint Jbeil, continuing to pound it with airstrikes, artillery, and white phosphorus. An Israeli strike killed a one-and-a-half-year-old girl during her father’s funeral in the southern town of Srifa, according to Reuters. Relatives had returned to the village believing a U.S.-Iran ceasefire would reduce the risk of violence. “They said it was a ceasefire,” her grandfather said; the family lost four additional relatives in this week’s strikes. A strike on a house in Ma’rub killed six civilians, including women and children, and wounded four children. A separate strike hit a three-story residential building in Zrarie. Israeli airstrikes struck homes across multiple towns in southern Lebanon early Saturday, killing at least five and wounding others, including paramedics who were targeted by drones while responding to the scene, L’Orient-Le Jour reported. Two people were killed when a home was bombed in Zefta and three more died in a strike on a residence in Mayfadoun, both near Nabatieh, where raids also destroyed a three-story building in the Hay al-Rahibat neighborhood. In Toul, a drone struck an ambulance responding to a home attack, wounding paramedics, while generators in Jibsheet were hit and set ablaze. Israel also reportedly used white phosphorus bombs in attacks over the residential village of Al-Tiri in southern Lebanon on Saturday. Israeli fighter jets struck the Jibsheet power station in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon—north of the Litani River—on Friday, according to Mehr News and Al Jazeera.

Israel escalates double-tap strikes on rescue crews in Lebanon, killing Red Cross paramedic: Israeli forces carried out a surge of strikes targeting first responders across Lebanon over the weekend, including a direct drone attack Sunday on a Lebanese Red Cross unit conducting a humanitarian mission on the road to Beit Yahoun, killing paramedic Hassan Badawi and wounding another, according to Lebanon’s Red Cross. At least three double-tap strikes—in which a second strike hits rescuers responding to an initial attack—were reported Friday night, two more on Saturday. The offices of the Lebanese Red Cross in Tyre were also hit by a drone strike on Monday, according to NNA. The strike killed a wounded person being transported and damaged Red Cross vehicles. At least 87 medical workers have been killed and 190 wounded since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Nearly 40,000 housing units destroyed or heavily damaged in Israeli attacks: Nearly 40,000 housing units have been destroyed or heavily damaged in Lebanon since March 2, according to the National Council for Scientific Research in Lebanon, a government-affiliated body. The most affected areas are Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Sour, and the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Israeli tank rams UNIFIL vehicles twice in southern Lebanon: Israeli Defense Forces soldiers rammed United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon vehicles with a Merkava tank on two occasions Sunday, as Israeli forces blocked a road in Bayada used to access UNIFIL positions. The peacekeeping force reported a broader pattern of obstruction, including shots fired at and striking UNIFIL vehicles and the destruction of UN force protection cameras at six separate locations in southern Lebanon. “These actions hinder peacekeepers’ ability to report violations by both sides on the ground,” UNIFIL said.

Hezbollah attacks Israeli settlements and military targets: Hezbollah said it carried out a series of strikes on Israeli settlements and military positions, including hitting the Misgav Am settlement, an attack on Israeli soldiers in Kfar Giladi, and the targeting of the Zarit barracks.

Israel and Lebanon agree to meet Tuesday in Washington for direct peace talks: Israel and Lebanon held their first direct ambassador-level contact Friday via a phone call at 2 p.m. ET, mediated by the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon following an initiative by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to secure a ceasefire and launch negotiations, according to NBC News. Both sides agreed to meet on Tuesday in Washington under U.S. State Department sponsorship to “discuss the announcement of a ceasefire” and begin formal negotiations despite Israel and Lebanon having no formal diplomatic relations. Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Michael Leiter, confirmed the agreement but said Israel “refused to discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah.”

Genocide in Gaza, the West Bank, and Israel

Casualty count: Over the last 24 hours, four Palestinians were killed and 10 were injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,333 killed, with 172,202 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 754 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,100, while 760 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Daily attacks on Gaza continue: An Israeli airstrike killed at least three Palestinians in central Gaza on Monday morning. This followed Israeli attacks Friday and Saturday across the territory that killed at least eight Palestinians, seven of whom died in attacks on the Al Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Ceasefire has failed to end the genocide: Doctors Without Borders: Since the “ceasefire” went into effect in Gaza on October 10, 2025, tams with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) have done over 40,000 dressings for patients with wounds from violent trauma, including gunshots, blasts or other kinds of weapons, the group said. “Six months on, the ceasefire has failed to end the genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, with Israeli authorities continuing to impose conditions intended to destroy conditions of life,” Claire San Filippo, emergency manager for MSF, said in the statement. “Despite the reduction of the intensity of violence, Israeli attacks are continuous and the situation remains catastrophic.”

Settlers kill unarmed Palestinian near Ramallah: An unarmed 23-year-old Palestinian, Ali Majed Hamadneh, was shot and killed during a settler attack on the West Bank town of Deir Jarir on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. The Israeli military claimed that he was shot by “a soldier in the reserves,” though the head of the local village council said that his attacker was wearing civilian clothes, and that the military, which deployed into the town in response to a violent settler riot, arrived after Hamadneh had been killed. 33 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year, eight of them by settlers.

Israel kills another Palestinian journalist: Palestinian journalist Mohammad Sayed was among at least six people killed in an Israeli airstrike on a police checkpoint in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza on Friday. Over 260 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023.

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

Trump says gas prices might not drop before midterms: President Donald Trump acknowledged Sunday that gasoline prices—which have risen more than $1 per gallon over the last two months to a national average of $4.13—may not fall before the November midterm elections, telling Fox News that prices “should be around the same” and might be “a little bit higher.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell drops California governor bid after sexual misconduct allegations: The California congressman suspended his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday, saying he was “deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment” in his past, after a San Francisco Chronicle report published Friday detailed allegations by a former staffer that he sexually assaulted her twice while she was too intoxicated to consent. CNN subsequently reported allegations from four additional women and the Manhattan district attorney’s office confirmed it has opened a sexual assault investigation into Swalwell. Reps. Jimmy Gomez and Adam Gray , his campaign co-chairs,former House Speaker Nancy Pelos i, and Senator Ruben Gallego all called on him to step aside, with several others calling on him to resign from Congress. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) also said she would bring a motion to expel Swalwell from the House floor, which may be joined by a motion to expel Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) , who has also faced sexual misconduct allegations involving staffers.

J Street now supports ending aid to Israel: The liberal, pro-Israel lobbying group J Street announced that it now calls for an end to all military subsidies to Israel, its president, Jeremy Ben-Ami, told Haaretz. Ben-Ami said that, in order for relations between the United States and Israel to normalize, there could be “no more exceptions to special treatment,” though it did clarify it would maintain its support for the Iron Dome until at least 2028. “The law should apply to whether we’re selling weapons to Ukraine or Turkey or Egypt,” Ben-Ami told Haaretz. “If those weapons are being used to commit gross violations of human rights, then we shouldn’t send those weapons.”J-Street also announced on Friday that it is endorsing Analilia Mejia, the Democratic candidate in New Jersey’s 11th congressional district, who won despite heavy opposition from AIPAC.

Trump administration detains hundreds of DACA recipients: Hundreds of recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals protections have been detained under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, NOTUS reports. The Department of Homeland Security has said it detained as many as 270 DACA holders and deported as many as 174 last year, and has argued that DACA “does not confer any form of legal status” and that recipients “may be subject to arrest and deportation,” a position that has shattered trust among the roughly 600,000 people who voluntarily provided their personal information to the government in exchange for protection. Read the full report here.

Trump administration fires two judges who refused to deport pro-Palestinian students: The Trump administration fired immigration judges Roopal Patel and Nina Froes on Friday, after both dismissed high-profile deportation cases against international students Rümeysa Öztürk and Mohsen Mahdawi, targeted for deportation over their pro-Palestinian activism. Trump has dismissed more than 100 immigration judges, while hiring more than 140 new ones more aligned with his enforcement agenda.

Other International News

Viktor Orbán defeated after 16 years in historic upset: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conceded defeat Sunday after 16 years in power. Opposition leader Péter Magyar’s center-right Tisza party took a commanding lead, standing at 52 percent to Orbán’s Fidesz at 38% with over half of precincts counted, in an election that drew nearly 78% voter turnout—the highest in Hungary’s post-communist history. Magyar, a former Fidesz insider who broke with Orbán in 2024 over a government corruption scandal, promised in his campaign to restore EU ties, unfreeze billions in EU funds, and return Hungary to Western institutional norms.

Fujimori leads Peru presidential vote, with runoff in June: Early exit polling by Ipsos Peru shows right-leaning candidate Keiko Fujimori leading Sunday’s presidential vote with 16.6%, followed by leftist Roberto Sánchez at 12.1%. With no candidate expected to clear the 50% threshold needed to win outright, the top two finishers would advance to a runoff scheduled for June 7. Peru’s electoral authority announced that voting will be extended into Monday after missing election materials disrupted the process in certain regions. Another potential runoff candidate, Rafael “Porky” López Aliaga, the former mayor of Lima and a far-right populist, has alleged “fraud” over missing ballot boxes.

U.S. military kills five people in strikes on two vessels in Eastern Pacific: U.S. Southern Command carried out two strikes on April 11 against vessels it said were operated by designated cartel organizations along narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, killing two people in the first strike and three in the second, as part of “Operation Southern Spear.” The U.S. military identified those killed as “narco-terrorists”—a designation with no standing under international law.

Nigerian military airstrike kills at least 200 civilians in northeast: At least 200 people are feared dead after Nigerian military jets struck the Jilli weekly market near the border of the Yobe and Borno states on Saturday night. The military said that it was pursuing Boko Haram militants as part of “mop-up” strikes on areas where it had identified members of the group. The attack, which was condemned by Amnesty International, is not the first such incident where Nigerian military operations against jihadist groups have killed gatherings of civilians.

Libya’s rival governments approve first unified budget in over a decade: Libya’s two rival legislative bodies approved a unified state budget for the first time since 2013 on Saturday, with the Central Bank of Libya confirming that both the eastern-based House of Representatives and the Tripoli-based High Council of State had endorsed the agreement.

Four killed in a strike in Dilling strike: Four people—including a woman and two children—were killed, and others were wounded, when a strike hit a market in Al-Dilling city on Sunday during peak activity, according to the Sudan Doctors Network. The attack was attributed to forces aligned with the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–Al-Hilu faction.

Senior RSF commander defects to Sudanese army: Rapid Support Forces major general Al-Nour Ahmed Adam, known as “Al-Nour Guba,” defected to the Sudanese army on Saturday, taking with him 136 fully equipped combat vehicles, according to the Sudan Tribune. Guba’s defection followed internal friction after RSF leadership appointed rival commander Gedo Abunshouk as the military commander of North Darfur. One former Sudanese commander described Adam’s defection as “a painful blow” for the RSF, which would severely disrupt its morale and tactical balance.

Gunmen kill multiple Hazara Shia civilians in western Afghanistan: Unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire on civilians gathered at a recreational area near the village of Deh Mehri in Herat province, Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least seven, people according to the Taliban interior ministry, though a doctor at a Herat hospital told the BBC that 12 people were killed and 12 injured—all Hazara Shia Muslims who had gone to a local shrine for a picnic. No group has claimed responsibility. Hazara Shia Muslims, a persecuted minority in Afghanistan, have been targeted by similar attacks in the past.

Three Pakistani coast guards killed in Baloch separatist attack : Three members of Pakistan’s Coast Guard were killed Sunday when their patrol boat came under attack in Jiwani, a coastal town roughly 84 kilometers from Gwadar port in Balochistan province, according to Reuters. The Baloch Liberation Army, one of the most prominent Baluch separatist groups in Pakistan, claimed responsibility.

At least 30 killed during a stampede in Haiti: At least 30 people were killed Saturday in a stampede at the Citadelle Laferrière, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and early-19th-century fortress in northern Haiti, during an annual celebration that had drawn large numbers of students and visitors, according to Al Jazeera. A Haitian official said the stampede occurred at the entrance to the site and was worsened by rain, with rescue teams continuing to search for missing persons and authorities warning the death toll could rise.

Over 500 arrested in London at Palestine Action protest: Police in London arrested over 500 pro-Palestinian activists at London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday as they protested Britain’s banning of the group Palestine Action. Palestine Action was declared a terrorist organization in the UK last year, making support for the group punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Britain’s High Court struck down the ban in February on free speech grounds. UK Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood has been granted approval to appeal the ruling.

Cuba’s president discusses blockade: President Miguel Díaz-Canel told NBC’s Kristen Welker in the event of a U.S. attack the Cuban response would be “based on regular and asymmetrical warfare,” that “the U.S. might achieve initial success, but the occupation would be unsustainable,” and that, as the U.S. discovered in its war on Iran, “leadership in Cuba is not about one person…Removing one individual would not change anything.” In an extended interview Díaz-Canel acknowledged that “conditions [in Cuba] are difficult, but the country remains functioning.” He asserted that Cuba has a right to import oil. “If Cuba is truly weak, as some claim, then why has the United States spent decades trying to isolate and undermine it?” he asked Welker. “Why not let it fail on its own? The answer is clear.” He also told Welker that he had not spoken directly with Secretary Marco Rubio. “I do not know him. We have engaged in talks, and we will continue to engage through the representatives that the United States designates.” He added that Cuba’s “political system and our constitutional order are not under negotiation with the United States.”

More from Drop Site

Drop Site’s Ryan Grim spoke with journalist and commentator Owen Jones about how Trump’s coalition is cracking. “Fox News remains very popular among people 65 to 70 and up in the United States—and that’s it,” he said. “That’s not a coalition.” Watch his full appearance here:

Drop Site co-founder Jeremy Scahill spoke to Progressive International’s Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla on Al Jazeera about the latest developments in the war with Iran, and also about recent attacks on Drop Site and others who have made clear their opposition to the war. “I have never in my quarter of a century in journalism seen a greater effort to criminalize and demonize speaking to people on the other side of America’s wars,” he told her. His full discussion with her is available here:

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