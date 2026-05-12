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Reldas's avatar
Reldas
2h

The American president is on his knees in Beijing, begging for help in a situation he created.

Priceless.

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huey's avatar
huey
1h

President and Israeli puppet Trump owes the US tax paying citizens an apology for his arrogant stupidity in mishandling the affairs of our nation.

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