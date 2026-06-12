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huey's avatar
huey
6h

Thanks Jeremy for this one. President Trump the master con artist is amusing as he tries to bullsh..t his way out of his Iranian fiasco.

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
4h

Oh, Jeremy…I listened to the interview.. I just have no confidence that Trump can make any kind of lasting agreement. The imperialist US has for many years replaced real diplomats with people that don’t have the skills needed to negociate anything of substance because they don’t think they have to. And in the meantime the killing and suffering continues.. and the Palestinians and the Lebanese just continue to live at the whims of Israel. I am just so discouraged. Thank you for your nonstop work to make the world a more peaceful place.

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