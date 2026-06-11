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Tom Voorhees's avatar
Tom Voorhees
1h

“State Department launches investigation of political analyst Trita Parsi, may seek to deport green card holder over Iran commentary.”

Wow, they really don’t want us to know what’s really going on.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
1h

Trita Parsi is one of America's finest human beings. He has dedicated his career to literally nothing other than peaceful resolution to absolutely unnecessary conflicts. He is as nonpartisan a person as we could ever hope to emulate. Trita is kind, brilliant, and forever at the very front of thought on diplomatic resolution. America is **better** - by far - for his presence.

And the Establishment tells on itself, once again, by targeting this exact type of "threat". Would not be hard to find FDD's fingerprints on this particular crime against diplomacy.

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