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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
5h

Is there any doubt as to which world power is the greatest impediment to peace?

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huey's avatar
huey
5hEdited

"Trump shrinks two Utah national monuments by more than a million acres each." Trump shrinks

everything the makes America special to its citizens. Why does he have so much hate for our country? You can't accuse him of taking any moral high ground. Why does he drag the US through

the gutter holding hands with genocide favorite Netanyahu.

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