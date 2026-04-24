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Algo Mas's avatar
Algo Mas
5h

Thiessen is a big reason I canceled my WaPo subscription. He is scum.

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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
5h

"U.S. soldier charged with using classified information to win $400,000":

Somewhere the oligarchs who made hundreds of millions of dollars front running energy and stock futures contracts (knowing in advance if it was TACO time or unhinged murderous assault time), who will never face any consequences, are laughing uncontrollably.

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