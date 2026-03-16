Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
13h

"...the strait is open, but it is closed to our enemies, closed to those who carried out this cowardly aggression against us and to their allies,”....I have so much respect for the strategic approach Iran is using in response to the outrageous, illegal war being waged upon them. Disgraceful the way Israel continues its vicious ethnic cleansing on Lebanon and the Palestinians. Can we test their water and see what MKUlta drug they've been consuming? Seriously. Utter, dehumanized insanity.

Reply
Share
huey's avatar
huey
13hEdited

Are US tax payers picking up the tab for Israel's military envolvement. I mean Israel is like a metastatic cancer on the whole Middle East fed by the US.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture