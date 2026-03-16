Iran hit with “wide-scale wave of strikes” as the war enters its third week. U.S. airstrikes hit oil-production hub. More Marines and warships being sent to the Middle East. Trump warns allies against refusing to send ships to Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi says Strait of Hormuz only closed to “enemies.” IRGC aerospace chief claims Iranian missile “hit rate” has doubled. Iran launches multiple missile waves at Israel, Iraq, and Kuwait. Iran claims regional attacks are “false flag” operations meant to frame Tehran. Goldman Sachs warns Gulf economies could contract sharply; U.S. Energy Secretary says war “will definitely come to an end in the next few weeks.”

Israel launches ground operation in Lebanon. Israeli strikes hit multiple sites across Lebanon. Israeli strikes across Lebanon kill dozens and hit medical and UN sites. Israeli strike kills eight police officers in central Gaza. Israeli forces kill family of four in Tammun in northern West Bank. Limited opening of Rafah following Israeli closure.

Senate set for weeks-long debate and vote on SAVE America Act starting Tuesday. Illinois primaries on Tuesday. FCC Chair threatens to revoke broadcast licenses over Iran war coverage. Afghan U.S. ally dies hours after ICE arrest in Texas. ICE released Haitian asylum seeker alone in Pittsburgh; she was found dead days later. Immigration judge orders release of Palestinian activist Leqaa Kordia on bond for third time.

“Private Mossad” caught spying on center-left Slovenia government. Bobi Wine says he fled Uganda after disputed election. Somalia says 22 Al-Shabaab fighters killed in joint operations. Pakistan launches strikes inside Afghanistan overnight. EU renews sanctions on Russia as attacks hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Rwanda warns it may withdraw troops from Mozambique mission without EU funding. North Korea conducts new missile tests. Ambush in Nigeria’s Plateau state kills security personnel. Reports of protests turning violent in Cuba after announcement of U.S. talks.

This is Drop Site Daily, our free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Iran hit with “wide-scale wave of strikes” as the war enters its third week: The Israeli military announced it had begun a “wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure” in the cities of Tehran, Shiraz, and Tabriz.

Several civilians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an electricity department building east Tehran, according to the Fars news agency.

At least five people were killed and seven injured after strikes on Markazi province.

U.S.-Israeli airstrikes hit the Shahid Khomeini Boys’ School in the city of Khomein at dawn. No casualties were reported, according to the Mehr news agency, though many houses in the area were damaged.

U.S. and Israeli airstrikes continued to pound Iran over the weekend: Six people were killed and seven others injured after a projectile strike hit a rural home in Khizab village near Khomein in Iran’s central Markazi Province on Saturday, according to Iranian media reports citing a provincial security official.

A strike on a residential house in Ivan, a city in Ilam province near Iran’s border with Iraq, killed six members of the same family on Saturday, including a six-month-old infant, according to provincial officials cited by Iran’s Fars News. The explosion destroyed the home and was reportedly heard across the city.

At least 15 people were killed after a strike hit a factory in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, according to the Fars News Agency. The victims were reportedly factory workers producing heaters and refrigerators who were inside the facility when it was struck.

Massive explosions were reported early Saturday at the Iranian Space Research Center in western Tehran, a civilian government facility involved in satellite development and space technology research. Iranian media said the site was among several locations hit in the capital as Israel continued strikes on military and research infrastructure, with video circulating online showing smoke rising from the complex, followed by large blasts. The center is part of Iran’s civilian space program, though Israel and the United States have accused Iran of using the facility for the development of rocket and satellite technologies.

Casualty count: At least 1,444 people have been killed and 18,551 injured in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since the war began on February 28, according to Iran’s Health Ministry. The attacks have killed 223 women and 202 children, 41 of whom were under the age of two, the ministry reported Sunday.

U.S. airstrikes hit oil-production hub: U.S. airstrikes hit Kharg Island on Friday, multiple reports say. Witnesses to the attack described at least 15 explosions targeting the island’s air defense systems, the Joushan naval base, the airport control tower, and a helicopter hangar used by Iran’s offshore oil company. Iran claims that its oil export infrastructure was not damaged, a claim later buttressed by satellite imagery published by The Washington Post. President Donald Trump said the strikes “obliterated” all military targets on the island, including its air defenses, though Iranian reports say those systems resumed activity hours later.

Iran says Kharg and Abu Musa strikes launched from UAE: Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi alleged on Saturday that attacks on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, and Abu Musa in the Persian Gulf were carried out using HIMARS rockets fired from the United Arab Emirates. Araghchi said the launches came from two locations in the UAE—one in Ras Al Khaimah and another near Dubai—adding that Iran “will certainly retaliate” while attempting to avoid attacks on populated areas.

More Marines and warships being sent to the Middle East: Some 2,500 Marines on as many as three warships are heading to the Middle East from the Indo-Pacific region, according to The New York Times. The Marines will join more than 50,000 American troops in the region. It is unclear how the new deployment would be used.

Trump warns allies against refusing to send ships to Strait of Hormuz: President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has “demanded” that about seven countries heavily reliant on Middle East oil join a coalition to police the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively blocked by Iran. “I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory,” Trump said. “It would be nice to have other countries police that with us, and we’ll help. We’ll work with them.” On Saturday, he listed China, France, the UK, Japan, and South Korea as countries he hoped would send ships. A German government spokesperson said NATO would not participate. “As long ⁠as this war continues, there will be no participation, ⁠not even in ⁠any effort ⁠to keep the Strait of Hormuz open by military ‌means,” the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a press conference at Downing Street that the UK would not be drawn into a wider war. Greece also said it would not engage in any military operation in the Strait of Hormuz. The price for Brent crude oil has increased more than 40% since the start of the war.

Araghchi says Strait of Hormuz only closed to “enemies”: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a press conference in Tehran on Monday that the Strait of Hormuz is only closed to the U.S., Israel, and their allies. “They are asking other countries to come and help them so that the strait remains open. From our perspective, the strait is open, but it is closed to our enemies, closed to those who carried out this cowardly aggression against us and to their allies,” Araghchi said. Iran allowed two Indian-flagged LPG carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to Indian media reports.

Dubai airport suspends all flights: All flights were temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport after a drone struck a fuel tank and sparked a fire, Emirati authorities said on Sunday. Dubai airport has since resumed reduced flight operations.

Fire at UAE’s Fujairah oil facility after drone attack: A fire broke out on Monday after a drone attack on an industrial oil facility in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone hosts the largest commercial storage capacity for refined products in the Middle East. The fire comes two days after oil-loading operations were suspended at the facility after debris from an intercepted drone sparked a fire near the port on Saturday.

Drones strike Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait: Several “hostile drones” targeted Ahmed Al-Jaber Air Base in southern Kuwait on Saturday, causing material damage near the installation and minor injuries to three Kuwaiti armed forces personnel, Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said. The base, operated by the Kuwaiti Air Force near the Saudi border, also hosts U.S. Air Force aircraft—including A-10 attack planes, MQ-9 drones, and other support aircraft used in operations under U.S. Central Command.

Missile hits helipad inside U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad: A missile struck a helipad inside the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone on Friday, Iraqi security officials told the Associated Press, after smoke was seen rising from within the embassy perimeter. After the attack, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad told American citizens in Iraq to leave the country immediately.

Iranian missile strike damages U.S. refueling aircraft at Saudi base: Five U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker refueling aircraft were damaged while parked at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The aircraft were not destroyed but sustained damage and are currently undergoing repairs. No fatalities were reported in the strike.

IRGC aerospace chief claims Iranian missile “hit rate” has doubled: Major General Seyed Majid Moosavi, head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, said on Saturday that Iranian missile strikes on U.S. and Israeli targets have become more effective. “In the past 48 hours, the rate at which Iranian missiles strike American and Zionist targets has doubled,” Moosavi said, adding that “the sky has opened to Iran’s giant missiles, and the punishment of the aggressor continues.”

Iranians volunteer in support of the government: Residents in Iran were filmed lining up to volunteer for neighborhood checkpoints after Israeli strikes targeted Basij and police posts across Tehran and other areas, reportedly killing security personnel. Fars News shared a video on Saturday that shows residents responding to calls for additional “popular forces” to help staff new checkpoints.

Internet blackout tightens in Iran: The internet blackout in Iran is getting worse. The group NetBlocks reported on Monday, “Over the last day a decline has been tracked in reserved telecoms network infrastructure, further reducing VPN availability.” On Sunday NetBlocks reported a collapse in connectivity on a key Iranian telecoms network that had so far remained partly online as part of the state infrastructure.

IRGC warns U.S. companies in region to evacuate facilities: On Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that American industries operating in the region could become targets, urging the United States to evacuate its companies and advising people living near facilities in which U.S. firms hold shares to leave the area. The warning was issued alongside a graphic circulated by IRGC-affiliated news outlets, which listed American companies and office locations in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates. The list included major firms across the defense, technology, energy, and financial sectors, such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Microsoft, Oracle, ExxonMobil, Citigroup, and Amazon Web Services in Amman, as well as companies including KKR, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company, and Trafigura with offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Iran launches multiple missile waves at Israel, Iraq, and Kuwait: Iran fired at least ten successive waves of missile attacks on Israel early Sunday, with additional barrages targeting southern Israel and some strikes reportedly coordinated with Hezbollah. Footage from Israel’s public broadcaster Kan and Haaretz showed fires and significant property damage in parts of central Israel and in Tel Aviv following the attacks, and with sirens sounding almost continuously in parts of the country.

At least six people were injured in the strikes.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the 52nd wave of “Operation True Promise 4” also targeted three U.S. bases with missiles and drones—Al-Harir near Erbil in northern Iraq, and Ali Al-Salem and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

The IRGC said the strikes were retaliation for the killing of at least 15 factory workers in Isfahan, adding that missiles aimed at Tel Aviv targeted industrial sectors in Israel’s commercial hub.