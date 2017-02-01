Trump Week Two: The Rise of Chief Yookeroo

Donald Trump is signing executive orders like autographed pictures. This week on Intercepted: Two former senior FBI agents blast the “Muslim ban” and Trump’s campaign to make torture great again. Constitutional rights lawyers dissect the (il)legalities of Trump’s orders. Rep. Barbara Lee confronts the president's terrifying approach to government. New secret documents reveal how Trump could resurrect J. Edgar Hoover’s legacy. Brother Ali freestyles a verse, and Peter Sarsgaard stars in the bizarre true story of an NSA operative with vacation tips for deploying to Guantanamo.



