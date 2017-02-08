Trump's Cabinet of Killers and Why Orange is the New Anti-Black

This week, investigative reporter Allan Nairn breaks down Trump's relationship with the CIA and the killer assembly of neocons and right-wing conspiracists running the U.S. war machine. Princeton professor Keeanga Yamahtta-Taylor dismantles Obama's problematic legacy and offers strategic advice for resisting Trump. The Intercept's own distinguished alt-historian, Jon Schwarz, offers a lesson on the origins of presidential executive orders. And Kimya Dawson gives a raw performance of a new song about racism and the police state.



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.