Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Intercepted
Trump's Cabinet of Killers and Why Orange is the New Anti-Black
0:00
-1:01:45

Trump's Cabinet of Killers and Why Orange is the New Anti-Black

Feb 08, 2017

This week, investigative reporter Allan Nairn breaks down Trump's relationship with the CIA and the killer assembly of neocons and right-wing conspiracists running the U.S. war machine. Princeton professor Keeanga Yamahtta-Taylor dismantles Obama's problematic legacy and offers strategic advice for resisting Trump. The Intercept's own distinguished alt-historian, Jon Schwarz, offers a lesson on the origins of presidential executive orders. And Kimya Dawson gives a raw performance of a new song about racism and the police state.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture