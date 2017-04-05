Trump's Secret Prince

Erik Prince—the most infamous mercenary in modern U.S. history—is Trump’s secret emissary. This week, an exclusive interview with Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who has fought a decades-long battle against Prince. Tavis Smiley talks about the “Santa Claus-ification” of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of King’s militant speech against the Vietnam War. Rep. Barbara Lee reflects on her own historic anti-war speech, delivered three days after 9/11. And Vice President Pence, who can’t be alone in a room with a woman who is not his wife, goes Psycho.

Please take a moment to fill out Panoply's survey about the shows you listen to, love, and what else you'd like to hear: survey.panoply.fm. Many thanks!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.