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James Staudt's avatar
James Staudt
1h

Tyre is one of the oldest cities in the world. It is tragic that Israel will be permitted by the West to erase it and recreate a made up history, as it has with much of Palestine.

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lainmachine's avatar
lainmachine
43m

harrowing, but deeply necessary journalism. thank you for sharing both the feeling on the ground and the frantic pace at which this is unfolding.

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